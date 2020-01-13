LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A man was held at gunpoint over the weekend during a robbery in Laurel.
On January 10 at around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Andrew Court and Red Clay Road.
The man said he was walking from his vehicle to an apartment when he was approached by two men. One of them pointed a handgun at him and demanded property from him.
The suspects took personal property from him and then fled toward Laurel-Fort Meade Road. Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find either of the two, who are both described as black men in their early 20s.
No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
Western District detectives are investigation this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.