BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Very wacky weather is in store for this week. The Baltimore area saw record high temps Sunday, but by Friday there’s a chance of snow.
WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said we start the week with atypical warm weather.
But then there’s a temperature drop Thursday night. With moisture moving in there’s a chance of snow by the end of the week.
It’s still too early to know for sure.
WJZ’s weather team will continue to monitor the system headed our way.
