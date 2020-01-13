Comments
MARRIOTTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A bus was involved in an accident while on its route for Liberty High School in Carroll County earlier Monday morning, Carroll County Public Schools confirmed.
The collision happened at around 7:01 a.m. The bus was backing out of a driveway on Ridge Road, when it hit a car trying to pass and go around the car while it was backing up.
Two students were on the bus, but no one was injured.
The car, a 2011 Toyota sedan, was force off the road and had to be towed, officials said, but was also not injured.
The bus continued on its route after the accident, and per school, policy will be tested for alcohol and drugs.