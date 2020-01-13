ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a man allegedly broke into a home and attempted to break into another home in the city early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the unit block of Water Street at 4:56 a.m. where a man allegedly tried to open the door of a home.
When officers found the man, identified as 35-year-old Gordon Collins of Shady Side, in the basement window well of the home and approached him, he tried to flee, police said.
Soon after officers stopped the suspect, they found an identical window broken in the home next door and a credit card in his pocket belonging to a resident of a home in the unit block of Lafayette Avenue, police said.
Police said when they responded to the home in the unit block of Lafayette Avenue, they found where Collins allegedly cut the window-screen and stole the credit card from inside.
Collins is charged with six criminal counts relating to the burglary and attempted burglary.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
