TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a college professor killed in a hit-and-run near Towson Town Center on New Year’s Eve is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the case.
Police said Tom Gluick was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on December 31 when he was hit by a truck. The driver then fled the scene.
Gluick died over the weekend. The assistant professor of chemistry at Georgia Gwinnett College was reportedly in the area to visit his former wife Shelia Garrity.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘Like Someone Pummeled Him’: Pedestrian Hit By Truck Near Towson Town Center Dies
- Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Hit-And-Run Near Towson Town Center
On a GoFundMe page for Gluick, Garrity wrote he likely died due to a blood clot in a lung.
She said the family is mourning but will soon begin planning his funeral.
Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored, full-size, four-door pickup truck, possibly with a toolbox on bed cover on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.