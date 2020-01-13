  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a college professor killed in a hit-and-run near Towson Town Center on New Year’s Eve is offering a $20,000 reward for information in the case.

Police said Tom Gluick was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on December 31 when he was hit by a truck. The driver then fled the scene.

Gluick died over the weekend. The assistant professor of chemistry at Georgia Gwinnett College was reportedly in the area to visit his former wife Shelia Garrity.

On a GoFundMe page for Gluick, Garrity wrote he likely died due to a blood clot in a lung.

She said the family is mourning but will soon begin planning his funeral.

Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored, full-size, four-door pickup truck, possibly with a toolbox on bed cover on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

