FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police believe a Virginia man being held on local charges in Virginia is responsible for the death of a Virginia woman who was found dead in Frederick on Saturday.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way at around 2 a.m. for the report of something laying in the roadway.

When police arrived, they found a woman with “obvious signs of injury” and she was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

She was later identified as Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31, of Winchester Virginia. Roberts was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Lamuel Lee Roberts, 31, of Winchester Virginia.

He is being held in Virginia on local charges, police said.

The two have the same last name, but police have not said if or how they may be related to each other.

This is an active death investigation being worked in conjunction with investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bryce McGuire at 301-600-3934 or tips can be anonymously reported at 301-600-4131.