Hi Everyone!
At least it was warm, and the rain held off, that is all we will say about “that.”
After the game, Rick Ritter and I were wrapping up the post-game show as a line of thunderstorms were marching toward Baltimore, and my phone lit up with a severe thunderstorm warning for Southern Anne Arundel County, Calvert, and Charles Counties.
Severe weather early in the mooring of January 12th. That is fairly out of the ordinary. And the forecast will stay mild and a bit unstable through Thursday. Record-setting numbers in the low 70’s, no, but 10 plus degrees above normal, at times, yes!
Keep your eyes on Friday night/Saturday morning time period. We are going to see cold air move into the Mid-Atlantic and set the table for a moisture-rich low to spread snow into Baltimore Friday night, and into Saturday morning. NOTE we are day’s away and the forecast could change a bi.
But one week away from posting a high of 73° we could be shoveling snow.
You think the game was weird, try the weather so far in 2020 for that crown.
MB!