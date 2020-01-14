Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Four Maryland Division of Corrections inmates were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Frederick County, state police said.
State troopers responded to the area of Route 26 at Buffalo Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a MDOC transport van and a dump truck.
They learned that the van with four male inmates inside had tried to make a U-turn when it was struck by the dump truck.
Three of the inmates were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital for their injuries, while the fourth was taken to Meritus Medical Center.
Neither of the drivers were injured from the crash, which is being investigated.