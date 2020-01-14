ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Teachers at Aberdeen High School are under investigation Tuesday night after a group of them are being accused of making negative public posts about a former student.

In an exclusive interview with the student’s mother, she said she is disappointed with the lack of professionalism of the educators and heartbroken that her son was publicly humiliated via Facebook.

The school is currently investigating the claim.

Right now, the family can’t escape the reach of social media.

“People called me, texted me, screenshotted me about these teachers.” His mother said.

This week, several posts on Facebook target her son- a student-athlete at Havre de Grace.

One of his former teachers at Aberdeen High School writes on Facebook, ‘That kid hasn’t passed a class a day in his life.’ with one of the athlete’s former coaches chiming in to say, ‘Hey, miracles happen.’

Word of the posts quickly spread to this student’s friends and teammates at Havre De Grace.

“I think it’s very upsetting because a teacher shouldn’t be talking about a student like that on social media.”

“That’s my teammate, imma help him through whatever.”

“Bullying is bad, cyberbullying is worse.” His mom said to WJZ, adding this has been hard on their family.

“No matter what, you shouldn’t speak on a child, they have policy, privacy laws that keep you from saying things about a child.”

Harford County Schools responded to WJZ, saying, “We appreciate the outreach from our community in making us aware of the social media posts. Given the amount of information we have received, we are still in the process of conducting a thorough investigation at this time.”

“I have to let the investigation play itself out and I’m so disappointed because my son deserves a chance.” His mother said.

His mother did mention the gratitude she has for the teaching staff at Havre De Grace who have helped her son succeed academically.