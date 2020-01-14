BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a New South Wales firefighters went viral earlier this month, showing them narrowly escaping a wildfire.

It was a Baltimore company whose technology was vital in helping them navigate to safety.

It’s technology firefighters in Australia have used for years, and it is credited with helping guide them out of danger.

“Within 10 seconds, it explodes so fast, they’re pretty much trapped at that point.” said Sanjay Kalasa, Adashi president.

The firefighters navigated to safety and sheltered in their truck.

“It is terrifying. It’s so fast.” Kalasa said.

“It was quite chaotic and we had to wait for the fire front to pass.” said Capt. Kayle Barton with New South Wales Fire & Rescue.

Every department in New South Wales is equipped with Baltimore-based technology.

“In this case, it was pretty obvious. We saved lives that day.” Kalasa said.

Sanjay Kalasa is a Montgomery County firefighter and president of Adashi, a tech company servicing the public safety industry.

“They can see how far they are from other incidents. You can see the different status levels over here.” said Adashi CEO Alex Menkes.

In Australia, firefighters used to help guide them, even when they couldn’t see the roads.

“They used this map to basically navigate out of the situation.” Kalasa said.

Damage from the next day, showed the danger they and their equipment faced. The software provides more than navigation.

“And I can basically just start drawing if I need to.” Menkes said.

Firefighters use it for incident command and real-time data on changing conditions.

The East Baltimore company is growing at their Haven Street location. Now, with a high-profile example of the impact of their work.

“We can not be wrong. We have to be perfect all the time. We can’t fail.” Kalasa said.

Carroll County firefighters use this technology right now, with the hopes of expanding to other local fire departments soon.