



There are Boston cream donuts, unicorn cake jars and cannoli cupcakes, but really, what’s sweeter than winning?

For Food Network champion Jason Hisley, it’s all just icing on the cake.

“Winning is definitely good but it’s really definitely all about sharing it with the community and bringing it back home,” Hisley said.

The owner of CakeByJason in Timonium and the winner of Holiday Wars, his team the Bah-Hum-Bakers won the $25,000 grand prize in December.

It’s why Julie Morton brought her sons to the bakery.

“It’s the Bah-Hum-Bakers, and we rooted for them!” Morton said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. visited the bakery on Tuesday, bringing an executive citation congratulating him on his success.

“Giving us some deliciousness, it’s not always good for our waistline but it’s certainly good for the community,” the county executive said.

The Baltimore County native has baked his way through other shows, including Cake Wars, Cutthroat Kitchen and Sweet Genius. He said seeing his customers satisfy their sweet tooth at his store makes it all worth it.

He said he sells over 8,000 cupcakes per week.

“Our community is so great, we have so many loyal customers and like friends and family here,” Hisley said.