BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore priest at St. Agnes/St. William of York Parish has been removed by the Archdiocese of Baltimore after he was accused of touching three women inappropriately.
Father Joseph O’Meara has been removed from active ministry and will no longer reside at St. Agnes/St. William of York, the Archdiocese said.
“The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to ensuring safe environments not only for children in its care, but for adults as well. We urge anyone who has knowledge of inappropriate conduct by clergy or other Church personnel to report it to Church officials using the instructions found on the Archdiocesan website (www.archbalt.org) by clicking on the “Ethics Hotline” tab at the top of the home page or by calling 888-572-8026.”
Father O’Meara was a retired priest in residence at the parish.
An Archdiocese spokesperson said the conduct was reported to them by the women and did not involve any children. They added that no criminal activity was reported.