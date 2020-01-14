Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Destify is out with its 2020 List of Best Cities For Newlyweds, and Baltimore ranked #6.
The study compared the cities based on data from more than 300 cities and compared them by their median household income, median home value, number of newlyweds, cost of raising a child and the number of restaurants and dining options available.
When it comes to the best cities for newlyweds, Pittsburgh and St. Louis took the top spots, #1 and #2 respectively.
Baltimore is ranked sixth-best city for newlyweds for the following reasons:
- Median household income: $46,641
- Median home cost: $120,900
- Percent of newlyweds: 19%
- Affordability score: 85
- Dining Options: 190 restaurants (per 100,000 people)
When it comes to the worst cities for newlyweds, Antioch, California and Yonkers, New York took the top spot.
For more information on the full list of data, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan