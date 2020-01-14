Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in north Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Belvedere Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers reportedly found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Four people were also shot in the city on Tuesday morning, one of whom died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.