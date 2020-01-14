BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced that it has been given $6 million in extraordinary operating gifts and a $1.25 million endowment gift to support future sustainability plans.

Funds will provide immediate cash flow and balance sheet relief as well as position the Orchestra to embark on a plan that will reinvigorate its programs.

The funds will also establish new levels of engagement with its audiences, the community and the state of Maryland.

“Our organization is coming together. Working with Michael Kaiser and other leaders, the efforts underway are among the most comprehensive and forward-thinking in our history, which in turn inspired this transformational philanthropy,” said BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome. “The BSO is pleased to share positive results across all levels of giving, including a 14 percent increase in total donor households over last year. We are grateful to the thousands of people that have already stepped forward with the BSO and our musicians. These commitments are inspirational to our community and the BSO family, and we are excited about the important work that lies ahead.”

The BSO will share more news of its plans and progress in the weeks ahead.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan