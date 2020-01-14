BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — County Executive Barry Glassman announced Tuesday a 32 percent decline in opioid fatalities in Harford County.
Reporting the latest figures on opioid overdoses, Glassman said that fatalities in Harford County had declined 32 percent in the first nine months of 2019 versus the same period in 2018. The drop was the largest of the “Big 7” Maryland jurisdictions.
“We will not rest, but continue to shine a light on recovery and expand our efforts to help survivors heal and rebuild their lives,” Glassman said in his annual State of the County Address.
Glassman also cited partnerships with local agencies, such as The Klein Family Harford County Crisis Center, which has served more than 1,200 individuals since the walk-in center opened in June, and handled more than 5,000 hotline calls since its launch in October 2018.