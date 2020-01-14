Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department said that it is unable to determine the cause of a fire that tore through the Edmondson Village Shopping Center back in November.
Investigators said the reason they couldn’t determine the cause of the fire was due to the severe nature of the flames and the length of the time it burned.
While the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined the investigation is still open, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
The fire blew out store windows, ripped off much of the roof and took firefighters 10 hours to bring under control.