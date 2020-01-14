  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Hippodrome, Baltimore News, Broadway Series Lineup, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hippodrome Theatre announced on Tuesday the new lineup for its 2020-2021 Broadway Series.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many new Broadway productions, as well as Broadway classics, to Baltimore for the 2020-21 season, including the launch of the new HAIRSPRAY tour,” said Ron Legler, the president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. “The Hippodrome cannot wait for our dedicated subscribers and patrons to enjoy another breathtaking year of theatre in Baltimore.”

The 2020-21 Hippodrome Broadway Series includes:

  • Tootsie will be in production from October 13 to October 18, 2020;
  • Hairspray will be in theaters from November 10 to November 15, 2020;
  • Pretty Woman: The Musical will be in production from December 8 to December 13, 2020;
  • Mean Girls will be in theaters from January 19 to January 24, 2021;
  • The Prom will be in production from March 2 to March 7, 2021;
  • To Kill A Mockingbird will be in theaters from March 30 to April 4, 2021;
  • Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times The Temptations will be in production from May 4 to May 9, 2021;
  • Hamilton will be in theaters from June 8 to July 3, 2021.

Current subscribers can renew their season package by February 28, 2020, to keep their seats

For information on tickets call 800-343-3103 any time between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments

Leave a Reply