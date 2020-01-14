



A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the armed theft of a dog from his owner in Prince George’s County last month.

Police said Juanel Huff, of Washington, D.C., stole the dog named Lobo at gunpoint while he and his owner were walking in Landover on December 30.

The victim told police he and Lobo were walking near Kent Village Drive and East Ridge Drive in Landover around 1:40 p.m. on December 30 when a man and a woman drove by then pulled over ahead of him. Huff reportedly got out of the car and walked to the trunk, waiting for the victim to pass before walking up behind him, showing a gun and demanding the dog.

Huff and the victim began fighting over the gun, police said. The man inside the car joined the fight and the duo was able to grab Lobo and speed away.

During the scuffle, police said Huff reportedly pulled the trigger multiple times but the gun didn’t fire.

Huff is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery, among other charges.

A concerned citizen saw Lobo alone in southeast D.C. the following day and called police after recognizing him from media coverage.

Lobo was then safely returned to his family.

Police are still searching for the man involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-772-4425 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).