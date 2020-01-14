BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lidl will celebrate the grand opening of their first two food markets in Baltimore County on January 22.
“We are delighted to bring Lidl to Catonsville and the team and I will work hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience that makes Lidl the easy first choice for shoppers in the area,” said Catonsville Store Manager Cris Curtis. “High-quality groceries and great savings are coming to Baltimore County on January 22!”
Lidl’s Catonsville, at 6026 Baltimore National Pike, will hold its ribbon-cutting event at 7:40 a.m. and offer shoppers special deals, giveaways, and prizes.
“Our newest store in Perry Hall will deliver healthy, fresh and award-winning products at prices that are truly attainable and will not break the bank,” said Perry Hall Store Manager Melissa Miller. “The team and I look forward to serving the community every day starting January 22!”
Lidl’s Perry Hall, at 8667 Belair Road, will hold its ribbon-cutting at 7:40 a.m. and will kick off the weekend with special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers.
The stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan