BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local labor union is calling on Governor Hogan to fill jobs that they say are damaging efforts to reduce crime and keep Marylanders safe.

Labor groups said the state is facing what they call a staffing crisis, saying that’s hurting efforts to reduce crime and they want the governor to fund and fill more state positions.

“Governor Hogan has not done enough,” a local labor union member said.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees want to see the governor fill more positions in parole and probation, in the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and other agencies.

Union leaders said some of the agencies are understaffed by about 10 to 20 percent and believe that’s playing a role in the violence in Baltimore.

“There are fewer parole and probation agents in Baltimore City than there were in 2011 and as a result, you have fewer eyes on the ground and people checking in,” Patrick Moran said.

A recent Baltimore Police Department analysis found that over 30 percent of murder victims were under the jurisdiction of parole and probation, and so were nearly 27 percent of arrested suspects.

Governor Hogan said Tuesday that he knows the Department of Corrections has had a hard time filling positions but did point out that it’s hiring at a faster rate than it ever has.

“We still have a vacancy problem, as do all correction facilities across America. It’s a tough job the people aren’t exactly lined up for these jobs so we’re trying to make it more attractive,” Gov. Hogan said.

Labor groups also said that the state needs to focus on filling these positions faster than people are leaving them.