ST. LOUIS (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was one of several prosecutors from around the country who attended a rally on Tuesday in support of St. Louis’ chief prosecutor, who has filed a lawsuit against city officials accusing them of a racist campaign to block criminal justice reform, CBS News reported.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the lawsuit Monday. In an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Gardner said she’s being forced out and city leaders have tied her hands when it comes to implementing criminal justice reforms.
At Tuesday’s rally, Mosby said the group of prosecutors showed up to show solidarity with Gardner and to “speak out against the mistreatment of Kim Gardner by the courts, the authorities and the powers that be here in Missouri.”
“Quite candidly, Kim, like the others that stand before you today have challenged the status quo and the keepers of status quo don’t like that which is why she is being personally and professionally attacked,” Mosby said, according to CBS affiliate KMOV.