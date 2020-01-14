



Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed state budget announced on Tuesday includes more than $7 billion in funding for K-12 education, an amount he called historically high but that falls well short of the recommendation from a state panel.

Hogan’s $47.9 billion budget is a one percent increase over the current year’s budget but doesn’t raise taxes or cut services. It also doesn’t dip into special funds and leaves $1.3 billion in reserves.

“Currently 83 cents out of every single tax dollar is eaten up by spending which is mandated by the legislature, leaving our administration only 17 cents to work with to do all of our budget balancing, belt-tightening and reigning-in of spending,” the governor said.

While education funding is a record high, legislative leaders are pushing for more. Hogan has repeatedly pushed back on the proposals championed by the Kirwan Commission on education.

“As you know, they’re attempting to force $33 billion in new additional mandated increases just to pay for their Kirwan plan,” he said.

Environmental projects and crime reduction also get their fair share of attention; Hogan announced more than $57 million would go toward the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

The budget reflects a compromise, Hogan said, adding no side gets everything they want.

“There are legislators on both sides of the aisle from all over the state that have different ideas and different positions but I think overall it’s a good process and the end result has been good too,” he said.

Lawmakers will get their first look at the budget on Wednesday.