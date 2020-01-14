BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for manslaughter and first-degree assault.
Rodney Harris, 27, was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter of his unborn son and 25 years for first-degree assault of his girlfriend.
On April 5, 2018, Baltimore City Police responded to an assault call at a residence in the 200 block of N. Dallas Court. They were not able to find any of the parties involved at the home, but were able to reach Harris via phone.
Harris said he was on the way to the hospital with his girlfriend, who was 26 weeks pregnant at the time.
Police then reported to Johns Hopkins Hospital and learned from the responding medics that the victim was severely beaten and Harris had visible cuts on his knuckles.
The victim’s injuries included a broken jaw, a swollen right eye, lacerations to her lips, and bruises and cuts on her legs.
Officers spoke with the victim who told them that Harris beat her multiple and kicked and punched her in the stomach for a period of 12 hours after an argument.
Harris had a history of second-degree assault, in addition to other offenses, dating back to 2011.