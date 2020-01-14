PLANO, TX (WJZ) — Toyota is conducting a safety recall of certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles, saying that they are equipped with a fuel pump that may stop operating, the company said in a release
certain 2018-2019 Model Year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350; certain 2019 Model Year Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300; certain 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra; and certain 2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon and Corolla in the United States.
Around 696,000 vehicles are involved in the recall.
Toyota explained that if the fuel pump were to stop operating, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough.
“This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.” Toyota said in a press release.
The auto company said they are investigating the issue and working on developing a remedy. They added when the remedy is available it will be available at no cost to vehicle owners.
“All known owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first-class mail by mid-March.” Toyota said.
To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.