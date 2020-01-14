BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot, 1 fatally, around Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Around 2:49 a.m., officers responded to Johns Hopkins to investigate after a shooting victim was dropped off. The man, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined the man was shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.

Then around 6:51 a.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of Ashburton Street to investigate a shooting. There they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police responded to a double shooting around 7:07 a.m. in the 2100 block of Letitia Avenue.

There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police believe the men were shot in the 1900 block of Lemon Street.

So far this year 12 people have died across the city and 23 were injured in non-fatal shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.