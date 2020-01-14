  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt has ordered an investigation into an incident last Friday involving multiple county police officers.

In a statement, Hyatt said a bystander recorded video of an interaction between officers and two people that she said is “unsettling to watch and raises concerns.”

Hyatt said the review will involve viewing body-worn camera footage of the whole incident, interviews and reviewing documents related to the incident.

After the investigation is completed, the footage is set to be released.

“I thank the individual who taped the incident — our residents are important partners in our communities. We hold our officers to a high standard of accountability,” Hyatt said. “Maintaining the trust of those who live, work and visit Baltimore County is paramount as we continue to work together to keep communities safe.”

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

