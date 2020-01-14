BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the next few weeks, the U.S. Census Bureau will release more than 1,000 advertisements leading up to the 2020 census.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it is going to promote the census on TV, radio, digital platforms and also around town- on billboards and at bus stops.

The ads are intended to reach 99 percent of households nationwide and reflect the diversity in culture, race, religion and language represented in the U.S.

“We are especially focused on reaching groups and communities who are hard to find and reach, harder to motivate, and those who have traditionally been undercounted,” Steven Dillingham, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said.

The ads are in 12 different languages. There is even one geared toward children.

“This platform reflects more than 18 months of research with tens of thousands of diverse individuals around the country,” Kendall Johnson, Executive Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said.

WJZ watched the new census ads with Baltimore City residents.

“It was reaching all cultures and seemed like it was making them feel comfortable about the census,” Mary Johnson said.

Anthony Williams said this once in a decade opportunity informs how money is spent on critical services.

“It’s saying that was all need to be counted which is very important,” Williams said.

In mid-March, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in the census via computer, phone or paper ballot. People with the U.S. Census Bureau will also be going door to door collecting data.