Hi Everyone!

Another mild one on tap today and this will never get old. But this will end, as all good things do, too soon.

Thursday night the January chill down you knew was coming will arrive.

Is it time to sing Auld Lang Syne to the mild season we’ve had so far?

For the most part, it could be, only time will tell. But once you open up the door to the northwest, the gateway to the Canadian Rockies, life gets cold.

Yeah, we will have some mild days for sure before the early Spring warm-up but they will be the exception rather than the rule.

And those mild temps have been the rule so far. “Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind….?”

Heck no! Never lose that “beach soul” warm weather lovers, just understand the rules of the game.

Tomorrow is the midpoint of January, seven days away from being a third of the way through winter. A lot of this “climate game” remains.

But we can dream, can’t we?

MB!