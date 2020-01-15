Comments
MACHESTER, MD. (WJZ) — A bus was struck on the passenger side by a car driving west toward Rt. 30 as the bus was entering Manchester Valley High School off of Maple Grove Road Wednesday morning.
23 Manchester Valley High students were on board.
Four students have minor injuries and were examined by EMTs at the school. They were all released to their parents, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson said.
The car was towed from the scene, and the driver refused medical attention, the spokesperson added.