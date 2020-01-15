



Late Ravens owner Art Modell again missed out on being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but another Baltimorean did make the cut.

Modell, who brought professional football back to Baltimore in 1996, was one of the 10 finalists for the HOF’s special centennial class.

A 25-member panel of pro football experts was charged with selecting 10 senior players, two coaches and three contributors who will be inducted into the shrine in Canton, Ohio, next year as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.

Modell is celebrated for bringing football back to Baltimore after moving the Cleveland Browns in 1996.

Modell has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the past. He died in 2012 at the age of 87.

Another Baltimorean did make the cut, however.

George Young, the former New York Giants manager, was selected as a HOF contributor.

Young grew up in East Baltimore. He first played at Calvert Hall and selected by Dallas Texas in the 1952 Draft. After his football career, he began to coach at Calvert Hall and Baltimore City College. Prior to working with the Giants, Young was on the staff of the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins.

Young hired Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who led the Giants to their first two Super Bowl wins.

