BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Wednesday night in southwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Frederick Avenue around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

