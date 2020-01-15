GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man has died after being struck by a car while crossing the middle of Crain Highway Tuesday evening.
A Chevy Silverado was driving south on Crain Highway north of Pershing Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was crossing Crain Highway. The pedestrian got into the southbound lane right in the path of the Chevy, which struck the pedestrian.
Police said the pedestrian was wearing mostly dark clothing and a tan/brown split jacket, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel. He’s been identified as 57-year-old Jerome James Johnson of Glen Burnie.
The driver of the Chevy Silverado, identified as 75-year-old William Truslow stayed on the scene. He was no injured.
Police said the area of Crain Highway the pedestrian was crossing on didn’t have a crosswalk and was mid-block in a commercial area.
They said the preliminary cause of the crash seems to be pedestrian error, ruling out speed, drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors of the crash.