ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Wednesday that head coach John Harbaugh and his staff will coach the AFC at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The NFC will be led by head coach Sean Payton and his New Orleans Saints coaching staff.

Twelve Ravens are headed to the Pro Bowl this season which ties the most ever for one team when the rosters are first announced.

Those going to the Pro Bowl are:

  1. Quarterback Lamar Jackson
  2. Running Back Mark Ingram II
  3. Guard Marshal Yanda
  4. Tight End Mark Andrews
  5. Fullback Pat Ricard
  6. Tackle Ronnie Stanley
  7. Cornerback Marcus Peters
  8. Safety Earl Thomas
  9. Kicker Justin Tucker
  10. Marlon Humphrey
  11. Outside Linebacker Matthew Judon
  12. Long Snapper Morgan Cox

The Ravens historic season came to an end in the AFC Divisional Round after a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

