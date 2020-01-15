Comments
ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — The Ravens announced Wednesday that head coach John Harbaugh and his staff will coach the AFC at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.
The NFC will be led by head coach Sean Payton and his New Orleans Saints coaching staff.
Twelve Ravens are headed to the Pro Bowl this season which ties the most ever for one team when the rosters are first announced.
Those going to the Pro Bowl are:
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson
- Running Back Mark Ingram II
- Guard Marshal Yanda
- Tight End Mark Andrews
- Fullback Pat Ricard
- Tackle Ronnie Stanley
- Cornerback Marcus Peters
- Safety Earl Thomas
- Kicker Justin Tucker
- Marlon Humphrey
- Outside Linebacker Matthew Judon
- Long Snapper Morgan Cox
Your Ravens headed to the #ProBowl‼️
Our 12 players ties the most ever for one team when the rosters are first announced‼️ pic.twitter.com/tyZhiiY7ow
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2019
The Ravens historic season came to an end in the AFC Divisional Round after a loss to the Tennessee Titans.