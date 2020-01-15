Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The awards keep coming for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson!
On Wednesday Jackson was named the Professional Football Writers of America’s most valuable player and the offensive player of the year.
Despite the Ravens’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs, the team and Jackson racked up countless awards this season; five Ravens, including Jackson, earned AP All-Pro honors and a dozen Ravens made the Pro Bowl team.
He’s also a favorite for the NFL’s MVP award.
Among the awards Jackson has earned are:
- Being nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Year;
- Being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week five times this season;
- Earning the most Pro Bowl votes; and
- Being the first quarterback to ever be nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award.
He also shattered numerous records, including:
- The record for most yards rushed by a quarterback in a single season (formerly held by Michael Vick);
- Becoming the first player in NFL history to have more than 1,000 rushing yards and more than 30 touchdowns in the same season;
- Becoming the first quarterback in league history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first two seasons;
- Setting the Ravens’ franchise record for passing touchdowns in a single season;
- Becoming the first player in postseason history with more than 300 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards in a game; and
- Tying the league record for most player of the week awards in a single season (as of December 18).