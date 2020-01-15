Comments
UPPER FALLS, Md. (WJZ) — A home partially collapsed in a two-alarm fire in Upper Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the 11000 block of Franklinville Road. A tanker strike team was requested for additional water as crews foght the fire from the outside.
In total, 32 crews were called to the scene, officials said.
Chopper 13 was over the scene as one of the home’s chimneys collapsed due to the flames.
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.
Two dogs were inside the home at the time the fire broke out; one was able to escape but the other died, officials said.
Neighbors told WJZ the large farmhouse was under renovation.