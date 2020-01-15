Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in West Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting, but couldn’t find any victims.
While they canvassed the area, they were told of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.
Once there, an adult with multiple gunshots wounds to the body was located. The victim died shortly after.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.