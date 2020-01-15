Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were planning on heading to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Wednesday for your REAL ID or other driver’s license-related things, expect delays.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were planning on heading to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Wednesday for your REAL ID or other driver’s license-related things, expect delays.
“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with processing driver’s license transactions. We appreciate your patience during this time, please check back for updates,” the MVA tweeted.
**Customer Alert**
We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with processing driver's license transactions. We appreciate your patience during this time, please check back for updates. #MDOTNews
— MD_MVA (@MD_MVA) January 15, 2020
On Monday, a nationwide outage knocked out the MVA’s REAL ID upgrade system.