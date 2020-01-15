Filed Under:Driver's License, Local TV, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, MVA, Real ID, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you were planning on heading to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Wednesday for your REAL ID or other driver’s license-related things, expect delays.

“We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with processing driver’s license transactions. We appreciate your patience during this time, please check back for updates,” the MVA tweeted.

On Monday, a nationwide outage knocked out the MVA’s REAL ID upgrade system.

 

