



A local non-profit is looking to build up a northeast Baltimore neighborhood while clearing it of abandoned houses.

Garrick Good is the executive director of the Northeast Housing Initiative, a non-profit focused on changing and revitalizing communities in Baltimore.

“We have over 100 houses abandoned and vacant in this community alone,” Good said. “It’s a small community of four blocks, and so we can make a big impact, and it could be something that could be a model.”

Northeast Housing Initiative is acquiring abandoned homes from the city at little to no cost, renovating them and helping members of the community find a path to homeownership through special financing packages.

“We sell out houses for about $135, 000,” Good said. “It can be 100 percent financing for a family. They’re looking at a payment of about $600 a month with taxes and insurance.”

It’s an initiative that has neighbors excited.

“I think that it’s wonderful,” Dorthey Hilliard said. “I really do.”

“They should do it in more neighborhoods,” Terri Hines said. “Get rid of the abandoned houses and build the neighborhood up.”

Northeast Housing Initiative has already renovated two homes and hope to have 24 more completed by the end of the year.

“We felt like if we address the needs in this community, it will raise the value of homes across northeast Baltimore and across the city as a whole,” Good said.

To find out if you qualify to purchase one of these homes, visit North East Housing Initiative’s website by clicking here.