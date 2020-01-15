FALMOUTH, Va. (WJZ) — A Virginia man was charged after he allegedly lunged at Taco Bell employees with a knife after he was upset about the type of taco he received and the prices.
Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Taco Bell located at 730 Warrenton Road in Falmouth around 8:11 p.m. on Monday for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The 911 caller, a Taco Bell employee, told police a customer pulled a knife on him.
When deputies arrived, they saw 39-year-old Octavious N. Hodges of Fredericksburg running through a nearby parking lot.
Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the man only had 70 cents, so employees gave him a taco for free. Witnesses told deputies Hodges was allegedly upset over the type of taco he received after he unwrapped it.
He began to argue with employees before he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened them. Employees told deputies Hodges lunged at them twice with the knife. He didn’t injure anyone.
A police dog named Gunner found the knife in a grassy area nearby, deputies said.
Hodges was charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, authorities said.
He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.