ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Planned Parenthood has expanded its health center in Annapolis, Maryland.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at the renovated facility.
Planned Parenthood says the 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.
Planned Parenthood of Maryland is estimating a 66% increase in patients over the next two years, based on a market analysis in the region.
Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman are scheduled to attend the ceremony.
The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.
