ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Planned Parenthood has expanded its health center in Annapolis, Maryland.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at the renovated facility.

Planned Parenthood says the 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.

Planned Parenthood of Maryland is estimating a 66% increase in patients over the next two years, based on a market analysis in the region.

Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.

