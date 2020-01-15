SEVERNA PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A raccoon found in Severna Park has tested positive for rabies, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health confirms.
The health department is looking for anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon that was near the intersection of Severn Place and Randell Road in the Round Bay Community of Severna Park.
The raccoon was found on January 11.
Rabies is spread by a bite or scratch of an infected mammal, like a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat.
It can also be spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut of another person or animal.
If you or you pet had any contact with a raccoon, or your pet has “unexplained wounds”, please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.
