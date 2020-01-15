ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Westfield Annapolis announced its new project to transform the former Lord & Taylor department store into a new shopping district to open to the public by 2021.
The project will include new arrivals such as Rodizio Grill, Retro Fitness, a new double-height architectural exterior entrance and a new pedestrian gallery expected to open by September 2020.
Westfield Annapolis will also welcome in February 2020 the opening of a new expanded Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, providing the youth with more books, computers and seating lounges.
“Repurposing and refashioning a long-vacated department store space is not just a key strategic focus for us – but really much more importantly – is something which will bring far more exciting and engaging experiences to our visitors,” said Steven Stavropoulos, General Manager at Westfield Annapolis. “The new health-and-wellness amenities, fantastic dining, and educational services coming to the center this year really just preview expectations for the multi-faceted array of diverse experiences we’ll be excited to introduce with the larger project we can’t wait to unveil next year.”
The project will take place within the former department store space, but shops and restaurants will remain open for business throughout the process of the renovation.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan