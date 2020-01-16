Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday in the murder of Antoine Webster last summer.
Webster died after he was shot at a Metro station in the 3300 block of Coldspring Lane on June 24, 2019.
Detectives identified two suspects after a long investigation into Webster’s death.
One suspect, 33-year-old Desmond Carter, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2019.
Police arrested Daekwon Walker in Dundalk on Wednesday without incident.
Walker was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree murder. Walker is awaiting to see a court commissioner.