BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 80 ALDI’s in Maryland and the surrounding area are in the process of adding 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices by the end of 2022.
ALDI’s is offering 200 of the following positions to job seekers:
- 100 Full-Time Store Associates
- 100 Part-Time Cashiers
Salaries start at $13.90 per hour and there will be opportunities for a pay increase within the first year of employment.
Job seekers who are interested should apply online and attend a local open house for a brief introduction to ALDI, a store tour and a one-on-one interview on Jan. 30 between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan