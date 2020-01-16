Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shot Fired, Talkers


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man is facing a number of charges following a dangerous incident in Glen Burnie Wednesday night.

Dionysios Vinias, 42, is charged with assault, reckless endangerment and other counts.

Police say he pointed a gun at two separate people, and in one case, fired it near one of the victims.

It happened in the 100 block of Mountain Road.

Police arrested Vinias without incident.

Dionysios Vinias (Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department) 

