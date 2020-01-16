Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man is facing a number of charges following a dangerous incident in Glen Burnie Wednesday night.
Dionysios Vinias, 42, is charged with assault, reckless endangerment and other counts.
Police say he pointed a gun at two separate people, and in one case, fired it near one of the victims.
It happened in the 100 block of Mountain Road.
Police arrested Vinias without incident.