BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has the highest sexually transmitted disease rate, according to a study based on data from the Centers for Disease Contol and Prevention. The CDC report, which collected data from 2018, was just released.
According to InnerBody, Baltimore has 2,004 STD cases for every 100,000 people. There were a reported 207 HIV cases, 7,636 cases of chlamydia, 4,231 cases of gonorrhea and 210 cases of syphilis.
Rounding out the top five cities are Jackson, MS, Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA, and Montgomery, AL.
Statewide, Maryland ranks 12 for cases of chlamydia, no. 24 for cases of gonorrhea, no. 12 for primary and secondary syphilis and ranks no. 9 for congenital syphilis.
Nationwide numbers show STD cases have reached an all-time high, with more than 1,300 cases of syphilis among newborns. That’s a 185% rate increase since 2014.
Chlamydia cases have increased by 19% since 2014, gonorrhea cases have increased by 63% percent, and primary and secondary syphilis cases increased by 71%.