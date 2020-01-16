Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported stabbing near the intersection of Route 24 and Edgewood Road in Edgewood Thursday afternoon.
Deputies are investigating the report of a stabbing in the area of Route 24 and Edgewood Road. Edgewood Road is closed between Route 24/Emmorton Road and Route 40. Please avoid the area.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) January 16, 2020
Edgewood Road is closed between Route 24 and Route 40, officials said.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.