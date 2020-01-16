



Former Baltimore city mayor Catherine Pugh has nearly $1 million dollars in her campaign account, according to her 2020 campaign finance report.

Pugh has exactly $915,677.04 in the account.

The campaign finance report shows details on how money in her campaign account was spent and who contributed to her between Jan. 10, 2019 and Jan. 8, 2020.

READ: Pugh 2020 Campaign Finance Report

It shows $162,129 contributions were made during the last year, including from a political action committee. She had a previous balance of $968,780.

More than 100,000 was spent on fundraising and $70,000 was spent on “other.”

Pugh entered a guilty plea on Nov. 22, 2019 on four of the 11 counts in a federal indictment in the “Healthy Holly” scandal.

Pugh, 69, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of tax evasion. She pleaded not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges Pugh defrauded purchasers of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s book series and used the money to fund her mayoral campaign.

READ: Catherine Pugh’s Plea Agreement

Pugh took more than three-quarters of a million dollars for her ‘Healthy Holly’ books. Many were supposed to go to Baltimore City school children, but few ever did. She re-sold them, with the help of a close aide, to fund her mayoral campaign and line her own pockets.

On Dec. 18, Pugh was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC, while she served as a Maryland state senator, the state prosecutor’s office said.

READ: Catherine Pugh Perjury Charging Documents 12.18.19

She resigned in May 2019.