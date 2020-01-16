Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Greg Roman, John Harbaugh, Local TV, NFL Coach of the Year, Pro Football Writers Of America, Ravens, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pro Football Writers of America has named Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh its 2019 NFL Coach of the Year.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was also named the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

The announcement came one day after the group named Lamar Jackson its Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Harbaugh and Roman led the Ravens to an impressive 14-2 regular season, including 12 consecutive wins.

While their season is over, the team can’t rest yet: the Ravens’ coaching staff will lead the AFC team, which includes a dozen Ravens, at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Comments

Leave a Reply